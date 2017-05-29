Tiger Woods arrested on drunken driving charges in Florida

Golfing great Tiger Woods is back home on Jupiter Island, Florida, after his release from the Palm County Jail Monday morning on drunken driving charges.

Woods was stopped and arrested on suspicion of DUI in Jupiter early on Memorial Day, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

He was released on his own recognizance around 11 a.m.

Social media erupted over the news, with some questioning why Woods didn’t call a Taxi or Uber.

Tiger Woods arrested for DUI at 7:18am! Pretty sure dude can afford an Uber. What gives?!?🙄 #TigerWoodshttps://t.co/H1fXiYjzO5 pic.twitter.com/qKNfkrxpG6 — 🇺🇸Nikki (@Snikk) May 29, 2017

We now live in a parallel universe! Where #JohnDaly is winning golf tournaments & #TigerWoods is getting arrested for DUI. pic.twitter.com/5S9PFRfRgR — La Marie (@FordMcCartney) May 29, 2017

Woods, 41, has battled medical issues in recent years, including multiple back surgeries. He last hit the links professionally in February, playing the Dubai Desert Classic, but pulled out of that tournament.

Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golfers of all time. He dominated the sport for almost 20 years with 14 major wins and 79 PGA Tour victories, according to the Golf Channel.

He was voted PGA Player of the year 11 times.

In a blog post last week, Woods wrote about the pain of his back injury

“It has been just over a month since I underwent fusion surgery on my back, and it is hard to express how much better I feel. It was instant nerve relief. I haven’t felt this good in years,” Woods wrote.

“I could no longer live with the pain I had. We tried every possible non-surgical route and nothing worked,” he added.

Woods said he’s looking forward to returning to competitive golf as soon as he’s able.