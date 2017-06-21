Listen Live
Business
Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick resigns as CEO, report says
Close

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick resigns as CEO, report says

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick resigns as CEO, report says

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN FRANCISCO -  The co-founder of ride-sharing company Uber has reportedly resigned as CEO.

According to The New York Times, Travis Kalanick is stepping down “after a shareholder revolt made it untenable for him to stay on at the company.”

>> Read more trending news

>> Click here or scroll down for more

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kalanick will take a leave of absence for an unspecified period and let his leadership team run the troubled ride-hailing company while heâs gone. Kalanick told employees about his decision Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in a memo. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Close

Travis Kalanick

Photo Credit: Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kalanick will take a leave of absence for an unspecified period and let his leadership team run the troubled ride-hailing company while heâs gone. Kalanick told employees about his decision Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in a memo. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
