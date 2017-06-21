Recall issued for hummus sold at Walmart

Multiple brands of hummus sold at Walmart and other stores have been recalled because of potential contamination.

An announcement from the Knoxville, Tennessee, based company House of Thaller says it is recalling packages of Hummus with Pine Nut Topping “because an ingredient supplier notified us that their ingredient has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.”

The announcement has been posted on the FDA website since June 19 as a public service.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of listeria infection include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, fever and muscle aches.

The affected products were sent to multiple grocery stories, such as Target, Kroger, Walmart, Fred Meyer and others, from April 18, 2017 to June 13, 2017. Products include Fresh Foods Market’s Artisan Hummus - Pine Nuts; Lantana brand White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping; and Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts.

Each product comes in clear, round plastic 10-ounce cups.

No illnesses have been reported in relation to the recall.

Customers who have the products listed should not eat them and contact the House of Thaller Customer Service Center Monday through Friday at 855-215-5142.

The full list of products, including photos of the affected products and expiration dates and lot codes for each, are at the FDA website.

