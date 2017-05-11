Listen Live
Business
Publix, Wegmans tie for title of America's favorite grocery store
Publix, Wegmans tie for title of America's favorite grocery store
Photo Credit: Serenethos/Getty Images
Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA - April 30, 2016: Two Publix Food & Pharmacy signs with a Publix grocery store.

By: Jennifer Sorentrue, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: Serenethos/Getty Images

Publix has tied with Wegmans Food Market for the title of America’s favorite grocer, beating out other national supermarkets, including Trader Joe’s, Aldi and Whole Foods.

Lakeland, Florida-based Publix tied with Wegmans, which is headquartered in Rochester, New York, for the top spot on Market Force’s annual list of the country’s most beloved supermarkets.

>> Read more trending news

Market Force’s study surveyed more than 12,700 consumers and scored their satisfaction in five grocery categories, including the ability to find desired items, cleanliness and specialty department service.

Publix took the second-place spot in 2016, while Wegmans ranked first.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Firing of FBI Director doesn’t stem developments in Russia probe
    Firing of FBI Director doesn’t stem developments in Russia probe
    As lawmakers in Congress tried to digest President Donald Trump’s surprise firing of the FBI Director, the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections kept expanding on Wednesday, as Congressional subpoenas were issued for documents from a former top Trump aide, and a blizzard of leaks to news organizations raised questions about the stated reason behind the President’s decision to fire James Comey. Here are some of the highlights: 1. Trump was ready to fire Comey from the start. The FBI Director’s days might have been numbered no matter what he did, as the White House made clear to reporters on Wednesday that President Trump had been thinking about getting rid of Comey for months. “He had been considering letting Director Comey go since the day he took office,” spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said to reporters. “He was not doing a good job,” the President said, in his only public comment on the matter. 2. Russia gets center stage, not Clinton emails. While the White House repeatedly insisted that Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email saga was the reason the FBI chief was sacked, an absolute torrent of leaks to news organizations on Wednesday shined the spotlight on the investigation into links between Trump associates and Russia, and the President’s frustration with that probe, as late reports raised questions about whether the Deputy Attorney General had objected to the White House using his memo about Comey’s shortcomings as the basis for his firing. Why Trump raged at Comey: The ongoing Russia probe, Trump's baseless wiretapping claims and his anger over leaks https://t.co/1Rt4s70krB pic.twitter.com/wmfMMDbHE2 — Mark Berman (@markberman) May 11, 2017 3. Russia probe continues to accelerate. Not pleased with how Comey was fired, members of the Senate Intelligence Committee vowed to keep pushing forward on their probe of Russian election meddling, sending out their first subpoenas to former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was fired over his contacts with Russian officials. Flynn had refused to turn over documents sought by the panel. That same committee also wants to hear directly from Comey about the investigation. This is not an investigation that is slowing down. “I do not have an obligation to do cover up for anybody,” said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK). Former FBI Director Comey has been invited by the Committee to meet in closed session on Tuesday. — Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) May 10, 2017 4. Chaffetz asks for IG review of Comey firing. The Comey firing also drew red flags from Republicans in the House of Representatives, as Oversight Committee chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) asked the Inspector General of the Justice Department to review the President’s decision to oust Comey. The IG is already doing an investigation into how Comey handled the Clinton email matter, but has not finalized that report. Rep Jason Chaffetz R-UT asks DOJ Inspector General to also review firing of FBI Director Comey pic.twitter.com/u28LXhv5Jh — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 10, 2017 5. Trump actions again only spur more interest in Russia. We have now seen two giant examples of where President Trump does something related to the Russia story, and it only increases the scrutiny of the matter. In March, it was Mr. Trump’s tweets about being ‘wiretapped’ by President Obama. That generated a ton of news, elevated hearings in Congress, and resulted in Comey and others publicly differing with the President. Now, the firing of Comey has insured that confirmation hearings for the new FBI Director will be dominated by one major issue – the investigation into Russian election interference, and whether Trump associates had ties to Russia. The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017 6. Comey not going off the radar screen. While the former FBI Director stayed out of public view on the day after his firing, many lawmakers wanted him to come back to Capitol Hill to give his views on the Russia-elections probe. Comey won’t be at a Thursday hearing – instead the Acting FBI Director will present testimony at a hearing on “worldwide threats.” Comey has been invited to testify next week before the Senate Intelligence Committee; it’s unclear if he will agree to that. In a letter to FBI employees, Comey urged agents not to worry about why he was fired. .@CNN exclusive: @ShimonPro got a copy of Comey's farewell letter to friends and agents pic.twitter.com/WnAKnBEkc5 — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) May 11, 2017 Stay tuned on this one.
  • Tracking app alerts mother to car crash that killed college student
    Tracking app alerts mother to car crash that killed college student
    A grieving mother has a message for parents after her daughter was killed in a two-car crash. Angel Thompson, 18, was on her way back to the University of West Georgia on May 1 when her car hydroplaned on Highway 166 East in Carroll County and was hit by another car. She died in the crash. >> Read more trending news Thompson’s mother, Ericka Thompson, said her daughter had stopped at a McDonald’s just before the crash and texted her about the rain.  “I said drive carefully and slow down,” Thompson said. Thompson said she had a tracking app called Life 360 on her daughter's phone and was following her drive back to school. She said she tracked her daughter not because she didn’t trust her, but to keep her only child safe. “I was always hovering over her, no matter where she went,” Thompson said. “This is for your safety. Anything can happen.” Thompson said she knew something was wrong when the app showed that Angel had been in the same spot on Highway 166 for a long time yet she wasn't answering her phone. Thompson immediately started driving from Jonesboro to the location and called police. Officers told her they were working an accident and she knew it involved her daughter. “I knew because they were working the exact same location that the tracker said she was still at,” she said. The mother said even though she knew the exact location, she couldn’t get to her daughter in time. “He told me she has expired,” Thompson said. Thompson wants other parents to know it’s OK to track their children. “Because if something happens, I want to be able to get to you. I don’t want anyone to come and tell me something happened to you,” she said. She said her daughter was an outstanding student, with a double major at UWG. Her old high school, the Stillwell Performing Arts School in Clayton County, will hand out an annual scholarship in her memory.
  • Brawl breaks out on Southwest flight, passenger arrested in latest violence
    Brawl breaks out on Southwest flight, passenger arrested in latest violence
    A brawl broke out on a Southwest Airlines flight Sunday, the latest violence to erupt on a plane in recent days, that ended in flying fists and a pile of passengers. >> Read more trending news The incident was caught on cell phone video and posted to social media. The fight occurred aboard Southwest flight 2530 as the plane was traveling from Dallas to Burbank Bob Hope Airport, according to CNN. The flight was taxiing to the gate when the melee erupted. The video, which was posted to Twitter, shows two men struggling with each other as other passengers try to break them up. Passengers can be heard yelling and at least one woman screamed, “Get off him.” The man seen pounding another with his fists in the recording was eventually identified as Chaz Cable, 37, of Lancaster, Calif.  Cable was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery. >> Ralated: Judge orders pilots to stop boycotting flights; 3 arrested in airport riot Another brawl erupted Monday at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after Spirit Airlines cancelled several flights. Airport security and local police officials eventually got irate passengers under control.
  • Seminole County school bans fidget spinners
    Seminole County school bans fidget spinners
    They’re the latest craze but they’ve become a major distraction in some Central Florida schools. Sterling Park Elementary school is banning fidget spinners, telling students that the toys will be confiscated if students bring them to school. Administrators sent a message to parents, calling the toys a distraction. Seminole County Public Schools said that it’ll be up to each principal to decide whether or not to ban the toys.
  • Ed. Secretary Betsy DeVos booed by graduates at commencement speech
    Ed. Secretary Betsy DeVos booed by graduates at commencement speech
      U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was booed Wednesday afternoon as she took to a podium at Daytona Beach's Ocean Center to deliver Bethune-Cookman University's commencement speech. Students booed DeVos when she received an honorary degree, prompting B-CU President Edison Jackson to say, 'You don't know her, nor do you know her story.' >> Read more trending news At least one protester was seen being escorted out of the venue. Minutes into DeVos' speech, Jackson stepped up to the podium and told the booing crowd, 'If this continues, your degrees will be mailed to you.' During a Wednesday morning news conference, Jackson defended the school's decision to invite DeVos to speak. 'It's important to understand people will disagree,' Jackson said. 'That does not mean one should roll over and play dead because you disagree.' Protesters pressured the university to rescind its invitation because of comments DeVos has made suggesting that historically black colleges and universities were 'pioneers of school choice.' She later acknowledged that the schools originated because of racial segregation. >> Related: Betsy DeVos calls historically black colleges pioneers of school choice, sparks outrage B-CU administrators said DeVos has devoted her career to promoting educational opportunities, saying that Mary McLeod Bethune, the university's founder, wasn't constrained by political ideology. The booing reached a fever pitch when DeVos revealed her plans to visit Bethune's home and grave after the speech.
