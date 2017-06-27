Oscar Mayer unveils WienerDrone

Hot dog fans may need to look skyward for their next order.

Oscar Mayer is expanding its WienerFleet this summer by adding a WienerDrone.

The WienerDrone is the "first unmanned hot dog-carrying aircraft designed for remote location delivery," according to Oscar Mayer.

Also debuting this summer is the WienerCycle, a three-wheeled moped designed for urban deliveries with a sidecar that doubles as a hot dog warming station, Oscar Mayer said in a news release.

The WienerDrone and WienerCycle join the iconic Wienermobile, the WienerMini and the WienerRover to help promote Oscar Mayer's recipe overhaul of its hot dog brands. Oscar Mayer claims to be the first national brand to remove all added nitrates and nitrites, by-products and artificial preservatives from its hot dogs.

