Nordstrom selling work jeans covered in fake mud for $425 

After it was ridiculed for selling designer rocks at Christmas, Nordstrom may have topped itself with its latest offer.
The department store is offering a pair of jean covered in fake mud for a whopping $425.
The retailer described its new Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans on its website as "rugged Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty."
But at a price of $425 for the muddy jeans, which are made overseas, the pants have a attracted a wheel-barrow full of clever product reviews, like these:
"Can I get one with fake oil stains? I want to pretend to be a car guy!"
"Perfectly match my stick on calluses."
"Do you also sell jeans covered in cow manure? Oh, that must be the deluxe model."
"These jeans work so you don't have to..."
Many other comments take the company to task for what is perceived as a lack of respect for hard work.
"Dirty Jobs" host Mike Rowe wrote about the jeans as proof of "our country's war on work," saying, "They're a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic-- not iconic."
