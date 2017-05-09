Listen Live
Business
Lawsuit: Mortuary work caused man to become ill
Lawsuit: Mortuary work caused man to become ill

Lawsuit: Mortuary work caused man to become ill
Photo Credit: RobertHoetink/Getty Images/iStockphoto
A coffin with a flower arrangement in a morgue and a burning candle in front

Lawsuit: Mortuary work caused man to become ill

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: RobertHoetink/Getty Images/iStockphoto

FORT WORTH, Texas -  A man in Texas is suing the mortuary where he once was employed, saying the work made him physically and mentally ill.

Jeremy Hoes has sued Accu Care Mortuary Services for unpaid wages and compensatory and punitive damages, according to the lawsuit documents obtained by WFAA. He is seeking between $100,000 and $1 million in relief, according to the lawsuit.

>> Read more trending news

Hoes was employed at the mortuary for approximately three years, according to lawsuit documents. Hoes claims that he suffered chronic asthma after performing duties on a man who committed suicide by inhaling paint fumes. Hoes claims that no protective gear was provided by the mortuary.

Hoes claims he suffered post-traumatic stress after tending to a mother and three-month-old child who were both decapitated.

Accu Care is accused of not paying for Hoes’ medical expenses, and firing him when he threatened to file for worker's compensation, the lawsuit states.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Downtown Orlando witnesses GOP healthcare bill protest
    Downtown Orlando witnesses GOP healthcare bill protest
    Chanting “Shame, shame” on the House Republicans who passed a healthcare reform bill, a group of about 50 Floridians stood on a downtown Orlando street corner during the noon hour to decry the changes coming to Obamacare.  “Healthcare is not about pieces of paper, ideology or politics, it’s about people and their lives or their death,” said rally organizer Melanie Golden. “This is really important. this is really (about) somebody’s preexisting condition,” she added.  The rally was held outside the downtown Orlando office of Sen. Marco Rubio. Participants were signing letters to be delivered to his staff, as the Senate takes up the House bill. Opponents of the GOP plan said it would effectively prevent many Floridians from being able to afford healthcare coverage, because they fear people with pre-existing conditions would be placed in high risk pools that no doubt would charge higher premiums.  Some cancer victims offer testimonials at the event. Rachel Raum brought a handful of children to the rally, saying it was a lesson for them “to learn to stand up to bullies.” There were several speakers, including one who turned the rally into an anti-Rick Scott event, urging the gathering to vote to defeat a Republican effort to replace Democratic Senator Bill Nelson. Scott has not yet announced his political intentions after he leaves the Governor’s Mansion in 2018.
  • Nurses running race save life of man whose heart stops during event
    Nurses running race save life of man whose heart stops during event
    A Washington state runner owes his life to two nurses who stopped to help him after his heart stopped during a race.  Jerry Stafford, 59, was nearly halfway through the annual Bloomsday 12 K race Sunday in Spokane when he collapsed. Stafford’s daughter, Melissa Pachman, spoke to KHQ Local News about her father’s brush with death.  “He got to the 3.5-mile mark and he says he started to get lightheaded and dizzy,” Pachman told the news station. “He says he doesn’t remember anything except waking up to people surrounding him, and that was after the CPR was done and the AED was done to him to shock his heart.” The news station reported that two nurses running the race happened to run by moments after Stafford collapsed. They gave him CPR until medics arrived and took over.  Stafford, who was flown to a hospital, is scheduled for heart surgery Tuesday afternoon.  “We want to thank this person, hug them, show our appreciation,” Pachman said of her father’s rescuers. “They just don’t realize, the life they saved, the man they saved is loved by so many.” >> Read more trending stories The nurses, who spoke to KHQ off-camera, said their actions were just part of their jobs, the station reported.  Commenters on the news story praised the nurses, who one man identified as ICU nurses, and wished Stafford well.  “Glad you’re doing better,” wrote one woman who was at the race Sunday. “We saw you take off via Life Flight! Best wishes for your upcoming surgery!”
  • Passengers fight after Spirit Airlines cancels flights
    Passengers fight after Spirit Airlines cancels flights
    A fight broke out Monday night at a ticket counter at Fort Lauderdale’s airport after passengers argued with Spirit Airlines employees and police. Spirit passengers have been dealing with delays or cancellations. Passengers left a plane Monday night after their flight was canceled and went to a ticket counter where they found a line, WFOR reported.  Video of the fight has been cropping up on social media.  Three people were detained, The Palm Beach Post reported. They were later arrested and identified. Two men and a woman were arrested Sunday night after a huge riot broke out at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, The Palm Beach Post reported. Desmond Waul, 22, Janice Waul, 24, and Devante Garrett, 22, each face charges of starting a riot, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and trespassing, according to an arrest report from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.  >>Claiming back injuries from being seated next to obese travelers, passenger sues American Airlines  Police said Desmond Waul, Janice Waul and Garrett threatened to physically harm airport employees and “challenged them to step outside to fight,” the report states.  Deputies said their aggression led other travelers to act aggressive toward employees. Police estimated that crowd of 500 people “became enraged, fearful or visually upset,” from the flight cancellations.  Deputies ordered the three to leave the airport multiple times but they ignored them and threatened deputies with physical violence, the report states.  Why were the flights cancelled? Spirit said nine of their flights were cancelled due to lack of airline staff, which left hundreds of passengers left stranded at the airport. Contract labor negotiations with the Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) caused the short staff “and unfortunately their passengers are caught in the middle,” WFOR reported.  Hundreds of Spirit flights across the country have been canceled over the last seven days, CNN reported. The airline said the flights have been canceled because their pilots are trying to get a new contract and their union, the Airline Pilots Association International, is telling the pilots to be unavailable. The airline has filed a federal lawsuit against the union, accusing it of “orchestrating an unlawful shutdown,” CNN reported. The ALPA told CNN in a statement that there is no slowdown: “Rather, ALPA and the Spirit pilots are continuing to do everything possible to help restore the company’s operations, which have experienced significant problems over the past several days.” The airline claims that pilots are saying no to “open time” flights and last-minute assignments. Those assignments pay double time. Spirit also claims that the ALPA is threatening and intimidating pilots who do accept last-minute assignments, CNN reported. The Palm Beach Post contributed to this report.
  • Judge decides to vacate Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction
    Judge decides to vacate Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction
    A Massachusetts judge has agreed to erase Aaron Hernandez's conviction in a 2013 murder because he died before his appeal could be heard. Judge Susan Garsh ruled Tuesday that a legal doctrine that calls for vacating convictions when a defendant dies before an appeal can be heard was binding precedent. She said she was compelled to follow it. The former tight end hanged himself in his prison cell April 19 while serving a life sentence in the killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. His suicide came just five days after he was acquitted in a double murder in the South End in 2012. Hernandez's appellate attorneys made their request under a long-standing legal principle holding that when defendants die before their direct appeal is decided, their convictions are vacated. MORE: Third Hernandez suicide note addressed to inmate, lawyer says But prosecutors disagreed and filed several documents to make that case. One of the documents was the suicide note Hernandez left to his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez. In it, he told her, 'you're rich.' Patrick Bomberg argued Hernandez 'should not be able to accomplish in death what he could not accomplish in life.' >> Read more trending news According to a document from the Department of Corrections, Hernandez heard a rumor that if an inmate with an open appeal died in prison, he would be acquitted of the charge and found not guilty. In their motion asking the court to deny the request to vacate Hernandez's sentence, prosecutors said Hernandez has a negligible chance at best winning an appeal, and he shouldn't be rewarded for his conscious, deliberate and voluntary act of taking his own life. Now the families of Lloyd, Daniel de Abreau and Safiro Furtado have all filed wrongful death lawsuits against Hernandez. The IRS has also filed a lien against Hernandez and his $1.3 million home. MORE: Aaron Hernandez found hanged in cell The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Sea World’s first quarter profit takes a hit 
    Sea World’s first quarter profit takes a hit 
    Sea World is out with it's first quarter numbers. Total revenues for the twelve parks in the first quarter is $186.4 million, nearly 34 million dollars less than 2016. Attendance was down 15 percent but the company blames the drop on where the Easter holiday falls on the calendar. Last year it was in the first quarter, this year it was in mid April, well into the second quarter. In it’s statement Sea World also says traffic was poor at it’s San Diego Park. The new Orca encounter under construction at the park won't open until this summer and there was a lack of new content at the park.   Sea World also says it’s admission per capita declined in the quarter due to an unfavorable ticket mix driven by more season pass products and free promotional ticket offerings, when compared to the first quarter of 2016
