IHG data breach expands, affecting over 1,000 hotels

What was thought to be a relatively limited data breach at InterContinental Hotels Group properties has expanded to include over 1,000 hotels across the United States and Puerto Rico.
The data breach was first revealed in December, according to Krebs on Security. Fraud experts detected a pattern of a widespread credit card breach at IHG properties, but IHG claimed in February that the breach was limited to about a dozen properties.
It was revealed this week that the breach is more widespread. Researchers found that credit card data at over 1,000 IHG properties was compromised. A full list of IHG hotel brands can be found on the IHG website; they include InterContinental, Holiday Inn, CrownePlaza and Candlewood Suites.
Customers can use an online tool on the IHG website to see if a hotel at which they stayed is part of the data breach.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself