These summer internships pay more than $6,000 a month

A new report by highlights more than 10 companies that are known to offer interns more than $6,000 salaries, according to data from career site Glassdoor.

According to the report, interns at Facebook can make up to $8,000 a month. That would amount to a yearly salary of $96,000 if it were a full-time opportunity, Glassdoor pointed out. And according to Glassdoor’s Local Pay Reports, the median annual salary for a full-time U.S. worker is $51,350.

Most paid college interns last year made an average of $2,600 per month, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

But these interns aren’t just fetching coffees and copies as interns are stereotypically known to do. They’re being put to work and offering valuable insight and ideas.

Here are the top 10 companies with the highest paid interns, according to Glassdoor:

1. Facebook, Median monthly pay: $8,000

2. Microsoft, Median monthly pay: $7,100

3. ExxonMobile, Median monthly pay: $6,507

4. Salesforce, Median monthly pay: $6,450

5. Amazon, Median Monthly Pay: $6,400

6. Apple, Median monthly pay: $6,400

7. Bloomberg L.P., Median monthly pay: $6,400

8. Yelp, Median monthly pay: $6,400

9. Yahoo, Median monthly pay: $6,080

10. VMware, Median monthly pay: $6,080

Google, Adobe, Chevron and Bank of American made the site’s top 25 ranking.

Glassdoor compiled the report used in its report by collecting earnings reports of companies that had at least 25 interns submit salary information between April 2016 and April 2017.

