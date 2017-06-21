Denver restaurant charging customers 'livable wage' surcharge

Customers at Duo Restaurant in Denver have mainly been supportive of the new surcharge appearing on their bills.

Restaurant owner Keith Arnold told Denver7 that the surcharge is designed to address the wage gap between the servers and the kitchen staff. Servers can make 50 to 100 percent more than kitchen staff, Arnold said.

The 2 percent surcharge is applied to all bills, and 100 percent of the proceeds go to the kitchen staff, Denver7 reported.

Customers have mainly given positive feedback about the surcharge, Arnold said.

Duo's chef hopes the surcharge catches on nationwide.