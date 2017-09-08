Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

Orange, Seminole, Osceola counties under Hurricane Watch as major hurricane approaches

Business
Chili's slashing menu to focus on customer favorites
Close

Chili's slashing menu to focus on customer favorites

Chili's slashing menu to focus on customer favorites
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brinker International

Chili's slashing menu to focus on customer favorites

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Chili's announced Friday that it was trimming its menu by 40 percent to focus on traditional favorites.

The chain restaurant said in a statement that it was "going back to its roots" by shrinking its menu and focusing on its popular core dishes: burgers, ribs and fajitas.

The "less is more" menu will debut Sept. 18, and will feature 75 items, down from the 125 items on the menu as of January.

For those customers who may miss a favorite menu item, Chili's said in its statement, "We apologize to any guest who misses a departed dish, but with this bold move we commit to all guests to do a better job of serving our famous food on every visit, in every restaurant.”

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Police: Heartbroken dad commits suicide after 2-year-old son accidentally shoots self 
    Police: Heartbroken dad commits suicide after 2-year-old son accidentally shoots self 
    A South Carolina man and his 2-year-old son are both dead after the little boy found a loaded gun at his home and mortally wounded himself, police said. Keon Myers, of Columbia, was so despondent over the accidental shooting of his son, Kyree Myers, that he then shot himself, according to Columbia police officials. Both the toddler and the 38-year-old father were pronounced dead at a local hospital. Columbia police officials said in a news release that officers responded to the family’s home around 11 a.m. Wednesday after the boy’s mother called 911. When officers arrived, they found Myers threatening to shoot himself. Despite officers’ attempts to get the grieving father to drop the weapon, he shot himself in the head, the news release said.  Autopsies found that both father and son died of single gunshot wounds to the head.  >> Read more trending news “Our hearts are heavy at the tremendous loss of life,” Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said in a statement. “We have victim advocates assigned to the case to assist the family during this difficult time.” Holbrook said the shootings also took a toll on responding officers.  “They will participate in a debriefing to discuss the incident and receive further support as needed,” Holbrook said.  Investigators are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, to determine where the gun came from and who owns it.
  • Kidnapped teen swims across lake to freedom after being held, abused for 29 days by 3 men
    Kidnapped teen swims across lake to freedom after being held, abused for 29 days by 3 men
    A 15-year-old Minnesota girl abducted a month ago swam across a lake to freedom Tuesday after her three alleged captors left to grab some lunch, police said.  The girl, who was reported missing Aug. 8, escaped her captivity the first time she was left alone in the 29 days she was held, Alexandria Police Department officials said. The girl, whose name and photo were distributed extensively while she was missing, is no longer being identified because she is considered a victim of a crime. Alexandria police investigators had the girl’s three alleged captors in custody soon after her escape. Thomas Jay Barker, 32, of Carlos; Steven Michael Samuel Powers, 20, of Mankato; and Joshua Lee Holby, 31, of Carlos, are all charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment, according to Douglas County Jail records. Barker and Powers are also charged with criminal sexual conduct.  Alexandria police officials said that the girl was being held at a foreclosed property near Thompson Lake in nearby Grant County when she made her escape. After running from door to door and knocking, to no avail, she swam across a portion of the lake, where she stumbled upon a farmer who had returned home from work to retrieve something he’d forgotten. The farmer told WCCO, the local CBS affiliate, that he initially thought it was a deer in the grasslands on the rear of his property. When he realized it was a girl, he started to drive toward her and she began running toward his truck. “When she come walking out of the grass, I’m thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, you got to be kidding me,’” the man, who asked to remain anonymous, told WCCO. “When I saw her face, I knew right away.” He immediately recognized the girl from the photos circulated while she was missing, and called 911. The farmer told the news station that he was helping the victim out of his truck and into a patrol car when the girl shouted, “There’s the car, there’s the car.” She spotted the vehicle belonging to one of the suspects passing the farmer’s home.  “So one of the deputies chased him down,” the farmer said. The arrest of the driver, Powers, marked the first of the three arrests in the case.  KSTP in Saint Paul reported that a Minnesota state trooper took Barker and Holby into custody during a traffic stop a few hours later.  >> Read more trending news Alexandria Police Chief Rick Wyffels said that the teenager told investigators that Barker, the father of a friend, approached her outside her home late the night of Aug. 8, asking for her help with a situation with his son.  The girl’s mother told KSTP that her family has known Barker for years. “He’s known us since my kids were in diapers,” the woman told the news station. “And so, we’ve known each other that long. But I stopped talking to him years ago, just because of all the trouble he caused.” The girl agreed to help with Barker’s son and got into his car. Instead of taking her to the boy in Alexandria, however, Barker allegedly drove her to his home in Carlos, where he and Holby, his roommate, restrained her with zip ties and repeatedly assaulted her. Powers joined in with the assaults about two weeks after the girl had been abducted, police officials said.  The girl told police that the men moved her from Barker and Holby’s home late last week, keeping her in a variety of cornfields before moving her to the foreclosed home from which she escaped.  The girl told investigators that she was placed in a duffel bag multiple times during her ordeal, and that Barker tried to drown her in a bathtub, but she fought him off, according to court documents obtained by KSTP. The records allege that she was moved from place to place in the duffel bag.  The documents show that the girl also told detectives the men made her stand on a bucket with a rope around her neck and that at one point, Holby pushed her off the bucket, causing her to be unable to breathe, the news station reported.  Alexandria police officials are asking area farmers to check their cornfields for signs of damage, such as that caused by a vehicle driving through it. They are also asking fishermen on Thompson Lake to keep an eye out for the girl’s pants and shoes, which she lost as she swam for help. 
  • Earthquake hits southern coast of Mexico, triggers tsunami
    Earthquake hits southern coast of Mexico, triggers tsunami
    Update 4:30 p.m. EDT Sept. 8 According to the AP, the death toll in the wake of an earthquake of the coast of southern Mexico Friday has risen to 58.  Update 2:49 p.m. EDT Sept. 8:  The Associated Press reported that the death toll from an earthquake off the coast of southern Mexico on Friday has risen to at least 35. Update 10:57 a.m. EDT Sept. 8: The Associated Press reported that the death toll from an earthquake off the coast of southern Mexico on Friday has risen to at least 32. The news wire reported that at least 23 people were killed in Oaxaca, citing state Gov. Alejandro Murat. At least seven people died in the state of Chiapas and two others died in the state of Tabasco, the AP reported. ﻿Original report: An earthquake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 8.1 on the Richter scale hit off the coast of southern Mexico on Friday, killing at least 15 people and triggering a tsunami, CNN reported. The Associated Press reported that five people were killed, including two children in Tabasco state. >> Read more trending news The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake, which occurred near the border between Mexico and Guatemala, was felt as far as Mexico City and Guatemala City. It struck off the Pacific coast, 74 miles southwest of Tres Picos, Mexico, which is 600 miles southeast of Mexico City, CNN reported. A tsunami has been confirmed in Mexico, CNN reported, with one wave coming in at 2.3 feet, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center's verified account. The USGS has reported multiple aftershocks, including four with tremors measuring above 5.0 in magnitude. The main quake had a depth of 69.7 kilometers, according to the USGS. It was a particularly shallow quake, according to USGS geophysicist Jana Pursely. 'The shaking along the coast of Chiapas at this point is estimated to be very strong to severe,' Pursely told CNN. 'I would expect damage along the coast of Chiapas.' Chiapas Gov. Manuel Velasco told Foro TV that there have been reports of damage, including hospitals that have lost power and buildings with collapsed roofs, CNN reported. Schools will be canceled Friday, he said. Authorities said they were evacuating residents in Puerto Madero in Chiapas as a precaution due to the tsunami alert, the AP reported.
  • (Good) Irma the baker donates rolls during (bad) Irma
    (Good) Irma the baker donates rolls during (bad) Irma
    The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is sending their thanks to Irma at the DeLand Bakery for donating rolls as they deal with Hurricane Irma. The tweet reads, “Irma (who we like) at DeLand Bakery just donated a bunch of rolls to help feed deputies dealing with the Irma we don’t like.” (Tweet)
  • Shelters open in Orange County on Saturday morning
    Shelters open in Orange County on Saturday morning
    Orange County plans to open nine shelters at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 9. Here are the locations: Apopka High School Colonial High School East River High School Edgewater High School Memorial Middle School Odyssey Middle School West Orange High School Barnett Park Community Center *pet friendly Bithlo Community Center *pet friendly Persons with special medical needs should call 311 for information about shelter locations. Click here for more information from the county website
