Business
Chanel takes heat for selling $1,325 boomerang
Photo Credit: karenfoleyphotography/Getty Images/iStockphoto
File image of a boomerang.

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
French fashion company Chanel is facing criticism for a recreational item in its spring-summer collection.

Chanel is selling a wood and resin boomerang embossed with the company's iconic logo for $1,325.

The Twitterverse had a mixed response. Some criticized the pricey product as cultural appropriation, while others thought the controversy was overblown.

Having so much fun with my new #Chanel boomerang 🖤

A post shared by Jeffree Star (@jeffreestar) on

Chanel said in a statement to CNN that "Chanel is extremely committed to respecting all cultures, and deeply regrets that some may have felt offended.”

